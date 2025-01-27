Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $32.59 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $209,311.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,851.50. This represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $222,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 958,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,768,707.80. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,837 shares of company stock worth $1,839,583. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

