Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $58.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787,704.90 billion. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 3,605 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $209,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,894.84. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

