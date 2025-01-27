Inspire Investing LLC Sells 13,392 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

