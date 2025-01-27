Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,170,000 after acquiring an additional 300,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 384.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,970,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,971,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,501.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,775,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,204 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $10.17 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valley National Bancorp

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.