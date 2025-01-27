Inspire Investing LLC Sells 346 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 58,252 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,047,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,741,295.98. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $209,616.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,885,415.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $4,578,153. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $143.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.57. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $199.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

