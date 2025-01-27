Inspire Investing LLC Sells 348 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,106.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $135.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.74. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

