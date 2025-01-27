Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,086 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRO. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in PROS by 1.7% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,028,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,727,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PROS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PROS by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 1,161,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 915,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth about $17,921,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PRO opened at $24.25 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

