Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,123 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $44,153,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 727,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 405,624 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 335,557 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 540.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 397,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 335,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $5,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on IART shares. BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $380.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

