Inspire Investing LLC Sells 860 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

BankUnited Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BKU opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.66%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $421,527.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,000. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,410.66. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

