Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $37,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,562.76. This trade represents a 19.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Wilson bought 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $1,002,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,226. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

