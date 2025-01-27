Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Employers by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EIG opened at $49.09 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.19 million. Employers had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

