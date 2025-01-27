Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Holdings Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,798,000 after purchasing an additional 916,839 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,589,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after acquiring an additional 655,270 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,605,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 136,633 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

