Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 217,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $75.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

