IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Up 17.4% – Here’s Why

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.98 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). 14,424,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 3,041,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.20 ($0.16).
IQE Stock Up 17.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £149.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.
About IQE
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
