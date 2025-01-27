iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.14 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

