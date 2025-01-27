Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 25,553 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,549.74. The trade was a 79.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,056 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $96.90 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 973.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

