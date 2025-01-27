Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 39,584 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 294,477 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 919,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 200,221 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 44,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000.

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

