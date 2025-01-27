Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 60,189 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

