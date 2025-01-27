Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 68,760 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 68,760 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $20.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

