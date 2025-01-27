Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,934 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $103.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

