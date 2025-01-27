Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter.

IGRO opened at $69.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a market cap of $682.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

