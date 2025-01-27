Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.