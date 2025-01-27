Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000.

CWB opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

