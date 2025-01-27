Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 214.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $70.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $67.17 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

