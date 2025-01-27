Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.76 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $70.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

