Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.78 Million Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in AppLovin by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total transaction of $17,132,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,017,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,526,219.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,867 shares of company stock valued at $284,773,062 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APP. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa America raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.41.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $363.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.22. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $417.64. The firm has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.29.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

