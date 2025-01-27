Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 181.8% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $218.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day moving average of $153.30. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.22 and a 52-week high of $220.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,372,590.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

