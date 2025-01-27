Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.48 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Roper Technologies by 34.4% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.38.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $531.37 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $580.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.54 and its 200-day moving average is $544.92. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.