Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.37 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in PPL by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,092.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PPL by 139.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5,759.3% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $314,680.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at $427,107.90. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $213,510.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $360,513.60. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 0.4 %

PPL stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.97%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.