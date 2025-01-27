Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFEB. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth about $346,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.