Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 56,459 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPEF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3,006.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 78,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF opened at $69.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3881 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

