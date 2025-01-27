Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,647 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,660,009. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $113.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

