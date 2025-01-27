Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 101,282 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 426,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 15,046.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 265,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 256,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.01 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.