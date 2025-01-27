Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1,473.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,162 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,390.84. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

SSD opened at $165.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.05. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.73 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.