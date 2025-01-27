Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $598.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

