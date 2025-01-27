Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $211.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $189.71 and a 52 week high of $224.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.20 and a 200 day moving average of $214.38.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

