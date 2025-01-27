Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $133.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $106.30 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.