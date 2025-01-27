Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,392 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of IDV stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.