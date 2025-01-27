Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $174.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.