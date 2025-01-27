Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.22% of THOR Industries worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:THO opened at $100.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.