Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 34,281 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,281 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,065,000. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,073,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,838,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 760,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,375,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.