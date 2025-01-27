Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,811 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $131.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

