Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 623 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

