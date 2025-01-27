Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 79,297 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 79,297 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

