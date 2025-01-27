Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.27% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 541,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,378 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 304,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 646.9% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 740,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,309,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.22 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

