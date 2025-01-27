Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $21,803,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 51,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

JNJ stock opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

