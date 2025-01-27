Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

