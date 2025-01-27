Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.06. The firm has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22,438,500 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

