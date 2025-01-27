Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,803,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 51,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average is $156.06. The company has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22,438,500 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

