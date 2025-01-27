JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 340.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,109 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Cantaloupe stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $600.71 million, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

